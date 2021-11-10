Manchester United idol Rio Ferdinand asks Solskjaer to leave: “There’s no philosophy” | english football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United’s helm is getting more complicated every day. Collecting bad results, negative records and bad performances, the Norwegian coach has his “head” requested even by people close to him.

– From what I’ve seen since the beginning of the season until now, I think it’s time to pass the baton. And I’ve always been a little skeptical: could he lead us to titles? I wasn’t entirely convinced. And I wasn’t sure if he could do that – said former defender Rio Ferdinand, Manchester United idol, about Solskjaer, in his podcast “Vibe with Five”.

Ferdinand, who played for United between 2002 and 2014 playing alongside Solskjaer, has long supported the Norwegian coach in interviews on TV show appearances.

– I look at the team every week and wonder what we’re going to do tactically. NThere is no philosophy or identity in the style of play, which should be the coach’s job. – lamented Ferdinand, about a team that was reinforced with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane this season.

1 of 2 Ole Solskjaer during Manchester United 0x5 Liverpool — Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Ole Solskjaer during Manchester United 0x5 Liverpool — Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United, who have lost two derbies recently (2-0 to City and 5-0 to Liverpool), are sixth in the Premier League with 17 points, nine behind leaders Chelsea.

In the Champions League, Solskjaer’s team leads their group with seven points, the same score as Atalanta, but reaching the top of the bracket with poor performances and thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s saving goals in the two duels against the Italian team.

