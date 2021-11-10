Mara Maravilha mocks Xuxa with offensive version of ‘Ilariê’ on SBT and causes controversy – Zoeira

The night of this Monday (8) was one of debauchery and controversy at Programa do Ratinho, on SBT. The singer wonder wonder, 53, made a parody of the song “Ilariê“, classic by the singer and presenter Xuxa Meneghel, 58, and had negative repercussions — the new version even brought a capacitative offense.

“It’s time, it’s time. From the brainwashing. I got an album by Xuxa and I became mentally retarded”, sang Mara, pulling rhythmic clapping from the program’s audience.

The allusion to the song, which has already been translated into other languages, came after the former Fofocalizador presenter was irritated by the positive mention of the comedian Sergio Mallandro to the “Queen of the Baixinhos” in the painting “Ten or Mil”.

Visibly upset, Sérgio complained about the singer’s attitude and argued. “I will call her [Xuxa]. Don’t speak ill of my sister. Don’t talk bad about my sister in front of me,” he snapped.

Mara then responded with a shrug, “Oh, I don’t give a damn.”

repercussion

The audience was also not quiet after the satire. On Twitter, several users despised the attitude of the singer. “Guys, was Mara always this envious? Guys, how can a person be like that?”, questioned a profile. “What despicable behavior that was,” lamented another.

Xuxa rebate

After learning about the matter, Xuxa spoke about the situation, questioning the singer’s past: “How does a person who worked for children say that?”

“When I heard that, I put myself in the shoes of a person with special needs, and I swear I was sad,” the presenter wrote in an Instagram comment, adding pity for Mara and apologizing for the singer about the case, described as “just ugly”.

“Sorry to everyone with any special needs. Not all ex-hostes are like that,” he continued. “What she wants is space. Don’t give her. Thank you.”

rancor

According to the magazine This is, Mara Maravilha has already stated, in some interviews, that she feels excluded by Xuxa. Since then, she pins the singer publicly whenever you can.

The website TV news indicates that, in August, Mara declared that she was “more Brazilian” than Xuxa. On another occasion, she stated that the performer of “Crystal Moon” would go to “the same hole” as the singer.

