Maradona’s family may sue Napoli for shirt in honor of ace | international football

However, the gesture was not well received by the idol’s family. Diego Júnior, one of Maradona’s sons, guaranteed that the authorization was granted by Stefano Ceci, a former agent of the Argentine, and not by the heirs.
The shirt in honor of my father is a source of pride, but I regret Napoli’s lack of consideration. We, the rightful heirs, were never involved in this and we did not give the go-ahead for this operation.
— Diego Junior, son of Diego Maradona
Belgian Mertens regrets a lost chance in Napoli’s draw with Verona, who scored his debut in a jersey in honor of Maradona — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters
Maradona’s heir stated that the action should involve direct family members and that, therefore, legal measures will be taken.
– Stefano Ceci, who was my father’s agent, gave permission. But this is a different situation and should directly involve family members. A contract that no longer exists was considered valid and therefore we will take legal action. It’s strange that a serious club like Napoli should have given this person credit.