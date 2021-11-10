Maraisa honors and moves the mother of Marília Mendonça

After paying homage to Marília Mendonça, Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, went further and also made clear her admiration for Ruth Moreira. The mother of the Queen of Suffering declared herself and thanked her for her support.

On her Instagram, the backwoodswoman of the duo with Maiara published a photo of Dona Ruth with Devyd Fabricio, her husband. “Of all the women I have ever met in this life, you are without a doubt the strongest of them! Marília always told me her story and, even with a difficult childhood, you were the winner! She managed to raise and educate her children as a lion, warrior, worker and always being an example for her. And I know that, because she insisted on repeating it every time we met” began the singer.

“You thanked God every second, for the opportunity to be ‘Marília Mendonça’s mother’. I will be with you every day of my life, God willing! Know that, here, you also have a daughter! Love you! @ruthmoreira67“, Maraisa.

In the comments, Dona Ruth did not let the opportunity go unnoticed and also made her statement, not only to Maraisa, but also to Maiara. “I love you girls,” she replied.

the bosses

The Patroas project, formed by Maiara & Maraisa and Marília Mendonça, may continue even after the death of the Rainha da Sofrência, victim of a plane accident last Friday (5/11) in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. That’s because the producer of the partnership, Junior Campi, published an allusive message on Instagram.

