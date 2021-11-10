Maraisa shows Marília Mendonça’s dedication in a book: ‘I love you, friend’

The singer marisa, from the duo with mahara, posted on her Instagram this Tuesday (9) one of the last gifts she got from her friend Marília Mendonça, killed last Friday (5), after a plane crash.

The gift was a copy of the book “Um Dia”, by author David Nichols, with a dedication written by Marília to Maraisa.

“Maraisa, may you never lose the courage to truly love and fight for it… I love you, friend. With affection, Marília Mendonça”, wrote the Rainha da Sofrência.

“This is one of the last gifts you gave me! And I can’t stop reading this dedication and, I believe it is what you, in its greatest truth and essence, expect from all of us right now! Lots of love and unity, after all, nobody better than you in this world to know how to talk about love! And in everything I do from now on, I will have strength and be reborn every day, to prove even more how much I love you and show that it’s all for you!”, wrote Maraisa in the publication’s caption.

“Be sure that no one on this Earth will fight like me to honor your name and preserve everything you’ve achieved, especially in your art, which is your greatest legacy! I cling to this dedication forever… It will be my daily prayer! I also love you a lot, my friend!!!”, concludes the singer.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Video: Globo’s helicopter crash lands and loses tail; pilot prays after landing

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence