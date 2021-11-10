Marcão explains new squad and regrets Fluminense’s defeat: “Grêmio scored very well” | Rio de Janeiro

Coach Marcão surprised Fluminense’s squad by promoting the entries of Cazares, Yago and Calegari in place of Arias, Fred and Samuel Xavier and received praise from fans on social networks. But on the field, the team didn’t care and it ended defeated by Grêmio 1-0 in Porto Alegre, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. After the match, the coach explained what he was looking for with the news:

– We thought about putting a lighter team to use Grêmio’s momentum and speed up the game. Cazares had played a great game in the last game, we tried to take advantage of his pass in depth. But Grêmio scored very well by zone with their last line, took a little of our space, of what we planned and made it difficult. It’s giving merit to the opponent.

With the defeat, Fluminense remains with 42 points and remains stationed in eighth place. Depending on the results of the round that ends on Thursday, Tricolor may be even further away from the classification zone for the Libertadores. Corinthians, which takes Atlético-MG on Wednesday, closes the G-6 with 47 points.

Flu returns to the field next Sunday, against Palmeiras, at 6:15 pm, at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

– It was a very equal match, a stand-up match. We designed to stay with the ball a little longer, to take a little acceleration from their team. Sometimes when we manage to do that, we create goal situations. We moved, we had patience, we created, but we made a lot of mistakes. And in a very frank game, they seized the opportunity they had.

I don’t know who (player) is complaining (booing from the crowd). Our fan is sovereign. When it’s okay, it will support. When they think things aren’t working, they’ll charge. And we who work at Fluminense have this understanding. Sunday we know that we will need their support and encouragement once again. They are and are going to play together. They understand our team’s momentum. We ask for your support and that you can support us for 90 minutes.

Will you keep the new lineup?

Let’s have these days for training. We are going to work hard, more and more, to find solutions, to break through the opposing team. Today it didn’t work out the way we wanted, it’s one of the things that keeps us awake. We are aware that we have to work for our victories to appear.

Are changes in the team due to conviction or seeking better training?

– We came from a game Saturday that demanded a lot from our team, but of course we analyze our opponents. We wanted to take advantage of Cazares’ good time in the last game. But when we play with him from the inside, we have to have a marking, a structure, to block the right side. We weren’t going to take him out to make this appointment. We left him inside that space and then we tried to put the three defensive midfielders in order to add speed and that Grêmio momentum that plays very well on the sides. We thought about taking advantage of this moment at Cazares and pushing Luiz forward along with John to put speed on this Grêmio line, which played very high. We wanted this strong structure inside to steal this ball and deliver it to Cazares to take advantage of this chance. Now for the next match, we have to analyze. Let’s see the best moment, who is doing well, who is healthy… The best structure to take on this opponent, which will be Palmeiras on Sunday.

“Resurrect” teams from the bottom of the table

The Brazilian Championship is the hardest in the world. We saw the rival’s game (Flemish) yesterday and Chape managed to take points from one of the millionaire teams in the championship. You look at the table, Fluminense is in eighth and has an obligation to win. But every game has a story. We work for it, we live on it, to always play good games. What I can say is that we will continue working so that the victories appear, regardless of which team it is.

Irregularity in Brasileirão

– What we are looking for is this: regularity all the time. We are also aware that on the other side there are opponents who are going through difficult times. Grêmio today, Sport last week, we’ll catch Palmeiras fighting for a better condition… Of course they have a very strong opponent on the other side. But what we are looking for is regularity. We will work so that the details in the upcoming matches make the difference in our favor. Having our team very well structured, organized for us to defend well, and when we have the opportunity up front, we will transform it into goals. That’s what we want for our team.

