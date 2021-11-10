Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets are auctioned for R$45 million

RIO – Two diamond bracelets that belonged to Marie Antoinette were auctioned in Geneva for around R$ 45 million. The value was tens of times greater than estimated by auction house Christie’s. The buyer carried out the deal over the telephone and was not identified, according to the English newspaper The Guardian.

The jewelry was commissioned by the French queen in 1776, just two years after she became monarch at the age of 14.

Diamonds that belonged to the guillotine French queen were sold for around R$45 million. Photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE / REUTERS

Each French Queen bracelet is made up of three rows of diamonds. Altogether, there are 112 stones of the type, in addition to parts in gold and silver. Also according to the newspaper, the jewelry had been sent by the French noblewoman born in Austria in a wooden box to a former Austrian ambassador, who was in Brussels. In her instructions, she asked that they be left in a safe place.

At that time, the country that her husband, King Louis XVI, governed, was at the height of the French Revolution. Shortly after sending the jewels away, Marie Antoinette was guillotined. His daughter, Marie Thérèse, eventually received the jewels upon arriving in Austria, and the pair of bracelets has since remained within the family.