Marighella’s casting coach is denounced for abusive methods and torture · TV News

Torture methods, foot in the neck, name calling and humiliation. They look like scenes portrayed in Marighella (2021), a film by Wagner Moura set during the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985), but they are reports on the teaching methods used by Fátima Toledo, cast coach who worked in the production of the feature and in titles such as Tropa de Elite (2007).

Fatima’s abuses came to light after a public denunciation by Denise Weinberg, an International Emmy-nominated actress with more than 40 years of theater experience. The two worked together in preparation for the film Linha de Passe (2008), directed by Walter Salles and Daniela Thomas.

“I was tortured”, says Denise in an exclusive interview with TV news. “They put their foot on the back of my head, told me I was shit. She told me what a shitty actress I was, that I didn’t need actresses. I had sequels. I talked about humiliation, but it’s a violation of human rights . I had hemorrhage, lost my voice.”

Denise decided to speak up after watching Wagner Moura’s participation on the program Roda Viva on the 1st. During the interview, the director, who worked with Fátima on both Marighella and Tropa de Elite, filled the preparer with praise.

“I admire her a lot, she taught me a lot. She’s a partner. I’ve worked with Fatima a few times. When I decided to do the casting test, it wasn’t just talent that mattered to me, but I wanted to meet them so that I could have people close to me. thought the film with me. This fits perfectly into what Fátima does”, said the actor and director.

Moura’s statements surprised Denise. The actress, who claims to have admiration for the actor and a lot of respect for his artistic trajectory, says that she was greatly harmed by Fátima’s methods and that she could no longer accept that the professional continues unpunished in the market.

[A fala de Wagner Moura] It surprised me a lot. I was very harmed by this lady. I don’t think it’s a method, I’ve been doing theater for over 40 years and I’ve never gone through a torture method, I don’t believe it. I believe in delicacy, I think the actor’s craft, we are an instrument, it’s like you pick up a piano and play it on the wall. It’s a little bit of what I suffered.

The Emmy nominee’s account gained momentum after theater director Luiz Antônio Rocha shared her colleague’s experience on his social networks. With the public denunciation, actors such as Armando Babaioff (Bom Sucesso), Drica Morais (Secret Truths), Ernani Moraes (Chocolate with Pepper) and Beth Goulart (Genesis) joined the chorus against Fatima’s methods.

“Terrible,” commented Drica. “I had only one experience and what I can say is that it was extremely unpleasant, both her and her assistant at the time. I still think about what happened in that rehearsal room,” Babaioff added.

In the report, Denise criticizes the silence of many artists who avoid denouncing such types of abuse for fear of suffering retaliation and loss of work. For her, exercises like those practiced in the preparatory course in Fátima are a degradation to the human body.

To highlight the mistakes made by Marighella’s coach, the theater veteran compares the methods used by North American professionals and praises many cast coaches who also work in Brazil.

“I am by no means generalizing the cinema preparers in Brazil. This is her method. So much so that many people who worked [com Fátima] went out and created one of his own. We have great preparers that help you, are gentle, guide you and help with text, words, action, look. It’s not a fight, it’s not destroying my self-esteem to play a role. This is typical of Brazil’s ignorance,” he continues.

Even though her experience with Fátima took place over 10 years ago, Denise highlights the importance of denouncing abusive methods within the artistic milieu. According to her, other actors were also left with sequels after working with the preparer. And she promised never to be silent again.

If you do a search for everyone who has gone through it, everyone will say it. There were people who were left with very serious sequelae. I came home in a state of rape, I cried all day. I was very bad, very marked. That’s why when Wagner said that… A person I respect, I think he’s a great artist. I was really surprised and promised myself I wouldn’t let it go. And then the repercussion was great, I heard dark stories, and people were quiet. This can not happen.

O TV news he contacted Fatima to hear her version of the facts, but has not yet received any feedback. This text will be updated in case of response.

Check below the complaint made by Luiz Antônio Rocha with Denise’s reports: