Marília Mendonça leaves a millionaire inheritance; know the value of equity | celebrities

Marília Mendonça, 26 years old, who died in a plane crash on Friday (5th) , has accumulated a large amount of wealth throughout her career. According to information released by the program “A Tarde é Sua”, the eternal Queen of Sofrência left an inheritance of R$ 500 million to her family members.

It is not yet known how this money will be distributed, but the expectation is that it will be shared between the singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, her son, Leo, and possible other family members. And for those who find the amount exacerbated in relation to Marília’s career, it’s worth remembering that in addition to the crowd of fans she dragged to her shows, even before she was famous, she was already earning money with music. Composer since the age of 15, she was the record holder at ECAD, the body that registers and monetizes authors in Brazil.

In addition to Marília Mendonça, producer Henrique Ribeiro, the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Jr. and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana died in the plane crash. The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais investigate the cause of the accident.