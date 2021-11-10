Marília Mendonça: Maraisa praises the singer’s brother: ‘It was an angel’

Maraisa shared a sequence of photos in which Marília Mendonça poses with her brother, João Gustavo, aged 20, and exalted the affectionate relationship between them. The country singer died in a plane crash last Friday (5) in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

She was always proud of the man she had by her side. There hasn’t been a trip where she hasn’t spoken highly of you and how proud she was of the man you’ve become! It was visible in her eyes! In so many moments she said how much she was proud of her work, her music!

marisa

In a publication made on Instagram, Maiara’s duo highlighted that João Gustavo’s career is just beginning. She wished for strength stated that she supports the artist’s work.

You were always an angel in her life and the biggest ‘concern’ too! She always wanted to give you everything the best and the best, she didn’t accept that you lacked absolutely nothing. Always take care of you! So much so that when you decided to walk the same paths she did, she didn’t hesitate to support you at any time.

marisa

João Gustavo has a backcountry duo with singer Dom Vittor. In a post made on Twitter last Sunday (7), he highlighted that he will continue the legacy of Marília Mendonça.

So good morning, I woke up and the pain is still the same but I need to say this now, I wanted to tell all the sister’s fans that you were NOT UNHELP, rest assured that I will be here to do the mission that sister left for me ?? I love you I’m the way she loved — jao (@jgdiasgo_joao) November 7, 2021

Henrique, from the country duo with Juliano, shared today an outburst about the death of Marília Mendonça. He highlighted the strong relationship between them and said he “still doesn’t have the words” to comment on the tragedy that happened to the 26-year-old singer.

Marília Mendonça dies at the age of 26; remember the singer’s trajectory