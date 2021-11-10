Marília Mendonça: Maraisa praises the singer’s brother: ‘It was an angel’

Maraisa shared a sequence of photos in which Marília Mendonça poses with her brother, João Gustavo, aged 20, and exalted the affectionate relationship between them. The country singer died in a plane crash last Friday (5) in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

She was always proud of the man she had by her side. There hasn’t been a trip where she hasn’t spoken highly of you and how proud she was of the man you’ve become! It was visible in her eyes! In so many moments she said how much she was proud of her work, her music!
In a publication made on Instagram, Maiara’s duo highlighted that João Gustavo’s career is just beginning. She wished for strength stated that she supports the artist’s work.

You were always an angel in her life and the biggest ‘concern’ too! She always wanted to give you everything the best and the best, she didn’t accept that you lacked absolutely nothing. Always take care of you! So much so that when you decided to walk the same paths she did, she didn’t hesitate to support you at any time.
João Gustavo has a backcountry duo with singer Dom Vittor. In a post made on Twitter last Sunday (7), he highlighted that he will continue the legacy of Marília Mendonça.

Henrique, from the country duo with Juliano, shared today an outburst about the death of Marília Mendonça. He highlighted the strong relationship between them and said he “still doesn’t have the words” to comment on the tragedy that happened to the 26-year-old singer.

Marília Mendonça dies at the age of 26; remember the singer’s trajectory

Marília Mendonça dies aged 26 - Facebook

Marília Mendonça dies

Marília Mendonça died today, aged 26. The plane carrying the singer and her team crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (309 km east of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais)

Marília Mendonça dies aged 26 - Facebook

queen of suffering

The singer became known as the queen of “suffering” and an icon of “feminine” for speaking in her lyrics about lost loves and relationships that didn’t work out.

4. Marília Mendonça - Disclosure

First steps

Marília was born on July 22, 1995, in Cristianópolis (GO) and was raised in Goiânia. She started composing while still in her teens.

Aug.18.2016 - Marília Mendonça and Luan Santana during DVD recording "1977" by country singer - Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Unfaithful

She broke out in March 2016, with her first album, “Marília Mendonça: Ao vivo”. The song “Infiel” reached the top of the charts across the country.

Oct.8.2016 - Singer Marília Mendonça recorded her DVD in Manaus this Saturday. The show brought together 40,000 people - Dilson Silva/AgNews

Success

In the following years, Marília’s success was only consolidated. The singer has accumulated new hits, such as “Amante não tem Lar”, “De Quem é a Culpa”, “Ciumeira” and “Supera”.

Marília Mendonça and her son, Léo - Reproduction / Instagram

Leo

Marília was Leo’s mother, aged 1 year and 10 months, the result of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Murilo Huff.

Six months pregnant, Marília Mendonça appears with her boyfriend, also singer Murilo Huff - Press Release

Murilo Huff

Marília and Murillo began their relationship in early 2019. In June of the same year, she revealed that she was pregnant with Leo. The couple announced their breakup in July 2020. They got back together, but they definitely ended in September of this year.

Marília Mendonça dies at age 26 - Press Release

Latin Grammy

The album “Todos os Cantos”, released in 2019, won a Latin Grammy award from Música Sertaneja.

Festival das Employers: Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraísa will tour in 2022 - Disclosure

Festival of the Mistresses

Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa had a tour planned for 2022 with the “Festival das Patroas”.

Marília Mendonça dies at age 26 - Reproduction/Facebook

Mistresses 35%

With the project “Patroas 35%” alongside her friends, she won a Latin Grammy nomination.

Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Instagram

Most heard in the country

In 2019 and 2020, the singer was the most listened to artist in the country on Spotify. With “Graveto”, she also had the most watched video on Youtube.

Marília Mendonça dies aged 26 - Facebook

live record

During the pandemic, the singer broke a record with a live that registered more than 3.3 million people at the same time and even helped the countryman to place 34 songs in Spotify’s Top 200.

