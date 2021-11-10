Marília Mendonça: Maraisa praises the singer’s brother: ‘It was an angel’

Maraisa shared a sequence of photos in which Marília Mendonça poses with her brother, João Gustavo, aged 20, and exalted the affectionate relationship between them. The country singer died in a plane crash last Friday (5) in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais.
She was always proud of the man she had by her side. There hasn’t been a trip where she hasn’t spoken highly of you and how proud she was of the man you’ve become! It was visible in her eyes! In so many moments she said how much she was proud of her work, her music! marisa
In a publication made on Instagram, Maiara’s duo highlighted that João Gustavo’s career is just beginning. She wished for strength stated that she supports the artist’s work.
You were always an angel in her life and the biggest ‘concern’ too! She always wanted to give you everything the best and the best, she didn’t accept that you lacked absolutely nothing. Always take care of you! So much so that when you decided to walk the same paths she did, she didn’t hesitate to support you at any time. marisa
João Gustavo has a backcountry duo with singer Dom Vittor. In a post made on Twitter last Sunday (7), he highlighted that he will continue the legacy of Marília Mendonça.
So good morning, I woke up and the pain is still the same but I need to say this now, I wanted to tell all the sister’s fans that you were NOT UNHELP, rest assured that I will be here to do the mission that sister left for me ?? I love you I’m the way she loved
Henrique, from the country duo with Juliano, shared today an outburst about the death of Marília Mendonça. He highlighted the strong relationship between them and said he “still doesn’t have the words” to comment on the tragedy that happened to the 26-year-old singer.
Marília Mendonça dies at the age of 26; remember the singer’s trajectory
Marília Mendonça died today, aged 26. The plane carrying the singer and her team crashed in the rural area of Piedade de Caratinga (309 km east of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais)
The singer became known as the queen of “suffering” and an icon of “feminine” for speaking in her lyrics about lost loves and relationships that didn’t work out.
Marília was born on July 22, 1995, in Cristianópolis (GO) and was raised in Goiânia. She started composing while still in her teens.
She broke out in March 2016, with her first album, “Marília Mendonça: Ao vivo”. The song “Infiel” reached the top of the charts across the country.
In the following years, Marília’s success was only consolidated. The singer has accumulated new hits, such as “Amante não tem Lar”, “De Quem é a Culpa”, “Ciumeira” and “Supera”.
Marília was Leo’s mother, aged 1 year and 10 months, the result of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Murilo Huff.
Marília and Murillo began their relationship in early 2019. In June of the same year, she revealed that she was pregnant with Leo. The couple announced their breakup in July 2020. They got back together, but they definitely ended in September of this year.
The album “Todos os Cantos”, released in 2019, won a Latin Grammy award from Música Sertaneja.
Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa had a tour planned for 2022 with the “Festival das Patroas”.
With the project “Patroas 35%” alongside her friends, she won a Latin Grammy nomination.
In 2019 and 2020, the singer was the most listened to artist in the country on Spotify. With “Graveto”, she also had the most watched video on Youtube.
During the pandemic, the singer broke a record with a live that registered more than 3.3 million people at the same time and even helped the countryman to place 34 songs in Spotify’s Top 200.