Marília Mendonça wins homage in a panel in SP

This Tuesday (9), Marília Mendonça won a panel in her honor in São Paulo. Artists Edy Hp and Paulo Terra graffitied the singer’s face on a 23-meter wall on Estrada do Campo Limpo, in the South Zone of São Paulo. The art shows the smiling country woman holding a microphone. The work began on Saturday (6) and is expected to be completed this Tuesday.

Fans of the singer praised the work of the graffiti artists, who also paid homage to Paulo Gustavo on a panel, and many walked down the street to register the wall. “Killing as always…For professionalism on the human side too”, wrote a follower. “Wonderful work and worthy of a beautiful tribute”, commented another fan.

“How beautiful! Beautiful tribute,” said another. The start of graffiti happened a few hours after the confirmation of the death of Marília Mendonça, who died after the plane she was on in the street area of ​​Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The singer’s wake and funeral caused a commotion throughout Brazil on Saturday (6).

Simone justifies herself after not going to Marília Mendonça’s wake

This Tuesday (9th), Simone, from the duo with Simaria, justified herself after not going to the wake of Marília Mendonça, who died after a tragic plane accident last Friday (5th). She guarantees that she didn’t participate because of the lack of tickets to Goiânia (GO).

“I looked at the ticket, but they were all sold out. Maybe it was better that way. I was left with the image of Marília’s joy in our last meeting,” he said.

The famous one even claimed that she had a closer relationship with the eternal queen of suffering than her sister. “I was closer to Marília, than her Simaria. In the last show we shared the stage, Marília sang with me, hugged me a lot in the dressing room. It was so special”, he commented.

After receiving questions about whether he would be able to get on a plane normally after the event. “Yes, I’m afraid to travel by plane, but there’s no other way to get to work if I don’t. It will take a while to lose some of my fear,” he said.

Last Saturday (06), when she vented about her friend’s death, Simone Mendes showed messages that she exchanged with the singer through social networks. “We were like that, always praising each other”, he wrote, while showing their chat via Instagram (direct).