Marilyn Monroe penthouse is offered for sale for R$14 million

The penthouse where Marilyn Monroe lived after she split from Joe DiMaggio in 1954 was put up for sale in the Los Angeles market.

Anyone who wants to live in the former home in the West Hollywood neighborhood of the eternal “bombshell” will have to shell out $2.49 million, about R$14 million at today’s price.

The apartment is in the Granville Towers building, built in 1930 in French Normandy style, and retains much of the glamor of Hollywood’s Golden Age in its facade.

Image: Reproduction/Zillow

In addition, its location is privileged and historic right in the heart of Crescent Heights Boulevard, very close to Sunset Boulevard and the Chateau Marmont hotel, two classic strongholds of movie stars.

Image: Reproduction/Zillow

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms spread over two floors, the 189-square-metre penthouse overlooks an upscale part of Los Angeles. Only the master suite, on the second floor, has 10 large windows, according to Architectural Digest magazine — and therefore excellent lighting.

Image: Reproduction/Zillow

The suite also gives access to a spacious and well-lit bathroom with shower and bathtub. The space also has a staircase that connects to a large closet.

Image: Reproduction/Zillow

The lower floor has a kitchen with built-in cabinets finished in steel and walls worked in plaster, as well as a living and dining room.

Image: Reproduction/Zillow

The outdoor area also has a garden and other amenities of a high-end condominium, such as a ballroom, swimming pool, spa, 24-hour doorman, according to real estate The Agency, known for negotiating famous properties in Los Angeles.

Image: Reproduction/Zillow

According to Architectural Digest, the residence had also been owned by former actress Portia de Rossi, wife of presenter Ellen DeGeneres, until 2003.