Marisa Monte announces concert in João Pessoa in 2022 | Music in Paraíba

Singer and songwriter Marisa Monte announced this Tuesday (9) that the tour of her new album “Portas” will start in 2022 and will pass through João Pessoa. The show in the capital of Paraíba will be on April 28 of next year , 2022, at Teatro Pedra do Reino.

Marisa’s reunion with the public begins in Rio de Janeiro, and goes through several Brazilian cities such as São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Natal, João Pessoa and Recife. The tour will also feature international performances, in the United States, Europe and Latin America.

In addition to the songs from the new album “Portas”, the show’s repertoire highlights the important moments in the artist’s career of more than three decades.

On stage, Marisa will be accompanied by Dadi (bass, guitars and piano), Davi Moraes (guitar), Pupillo (drums), Pretinho da Serrinha (percussion and cavaquinho), Chico Brown (guitars and piano), Antonio Neves (arrangement of horns and trombone), Eduardo Santana (trumpet) and Oswaldo Lessa (saxophone and flute).

Tickets for the first shows are now on sale on the Eventim website. In João Pessoa, information about ticket sales will be announced shortly.

Marisa Monte’s last visit to Paraíba was in December 2013, at Domus Hall, in João Pessoa, on the acclaimed ‘Verdade uma Ilusão’ tour.