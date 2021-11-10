Marisa Monte announces show in Fortaleza; check out the artist’s tour dates – Verse

The singer Marisa Monte The date has already been set for her next performance in Fortaleza: April 23, 2022. ‘Portas’, the artist’s new tour, should start next year, first with performances in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The presentations will be based on the artist’s new album, highlighting important moments from the career her over three decades as a singer and songwriter.

Marisa, however, doesn’t take the stage alone. She will be accompanied by Dadi (bass, guitars and piano), Davi Moraes (guitar), Pupillo (drums), Pretinho da Serrinha (percussion and cavaquinho), Chico Brown (guitars and piano), Antonio Neves (arrangement of horns and trombone ), Eduardo Santana (trumpet) and Oswaldo Lessa (saxophone and flute).

THE ticket sales for the presentation in Fortaleza has not yet opened. After the first performances in Rio and SP, the singer goes to concerts in the United States and returns to Brazil.

Check out the other presentations around Brazil:

08/April – Eurobike Arena, Ribeirão Preto/SP

April/09 – Arena Sabiázinho, Uberlândia/MG

April 16 – Mineirão Amphitheater, Belo Horizonte/MG

23/April – Green Area of ​​Beach Park, Fortaleza/CE

26/April – Arena das Dunas, Natal/RN

28/April – Pedra do Reino Theater, João Pessoa/PB

30/April – Classic Hall, Recife/PE

06 and 07/May – Concha Acoustic, Salvador/BA

May/14 – Mané Garrincha Stadium Amphitheater, Brasília/DF