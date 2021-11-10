Marlia Mendona’s stepfather “confused” with security during wake – DiversEM

Marlia Mendona’s stepfather “confused” with security at the singer’s wake (photo: Ed Alves/CB/D. A Press) On Saturday (6/11), during the wake of singer Marlia Mendona, Ruth Dias was photographed beside her daughter’s coffin, supported by a black man, who several vehicles identified as security. Meanwhile, the man beside the bereaved mother is her husband Deyvid Fabricio.

Ruth and Deyvid were married in November 2018, the occasion on which Marlia sang at the celebration party. The relationship between stepfather and stepdaughter was excellent.

Deyvid’s association with security work was understood as a demonstration of the racism that persists in Brazil. The stereotyped view that a strong black man, at a famous person’s wake, could only be a bouncer.

“It is so clear in the popular imagination that the black is there in a servile situation, that no one has seen a man there. There, his corporeality was seen only and exclusively as a black person, so he totally takes away the humanity of that person”, analyzes Etiene Martins, a researcher on racial matters at the UFJR.

Etiene declares that there is a hierarchy in our society, in which black people are never in an equal position. A black body is seen in spaces of subservience, never as protagonists of its own history, and they are placed on the margins of society. Ruth, mother of Marlia Mendona, and her husband Deyvid Fabricio (photo: Reproduction: Instagram)

“An explicit example of what racism in our society. We try to build a myth of social democracy, in which all people are equal, but we can see, based on the assessment that people make, that two black people at a famous person’s wake could only be there to serve , and never to be able to pay homage, never to be a friend and be in the same hierarchy as white people”, explains Etiene.

Regarding the mistake, the researcher states that when similar situations are questioned, the issue is considered of lesser value. However, this type of prejudice, and consequently racism, leads to the genocide of the black population in our country, since the same mistake that happened at Marlia’s wake takes place in the streets, with black bodies being mistaken for bandits.

“This reading is extremely violent”, declares Etiene, who adds: “we put it as if it had no value, but a constant, continuous and cruel violence and the result of it costs the lives of black people, especially black men” .

*internship under the supervision of Mrcia Maria Cruz