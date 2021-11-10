Matthew McConaughey says he doesn’t know if he will vaccinate his children against Covid-19

the american actor Matthew McConaughey, 52 years old, who is married to a Brazilian model and businesswoman Camila Alves, 39, said he did not vaccinate his three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Ligingston, 8, and that he does not know if he will vaccinate them against the Covid-19.

The speech was made during an event of The New York Times, this Tuesday (9). “I couldn’t force younger children to be vaccinated. I still want to know more information”, said the Oscar winner.

The actor said that he and Camila took their doses of the vaccine. “I think there is some kind of fraud or conspiracy theory? Of course not, I don’t think so”, said the actor, who insisted that people not adhere to this idea. “There is no conspiracy theory about vaccines,” he said.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration, a US regulatory agency similar to Anvisa) has authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The actor said that he is not against vaccines, but that he would like to have more information about them before deciding whether his children will receive the immunizing agent.

know more

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ Video shows Chinese supersonic missile hitting ship

+ Daughter of Fátima Bernardes enjoys a sunny day and enchants followers

+ Record closes deal with former Globo journalist for Paulistão 2022

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence