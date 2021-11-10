MC Melody explains alleged affair with Mel Maia: ‘It was a joke’ | celebrities

Instagram MC Melody explains alleged affair with Mel Maia

After Mel Maia denied alleged affair with MC Melody, the singer used her social networks to explain controversy involving the actress on Tuesday (9).

In her Instagram stories, the blonde said it was all a joke. “I met Mel Maia on the internet, we exchanged Whatsapp and became almost friends. We always got high, everyone talks about us and we started kidding that we were going to date and the idea came up to do a fake dating, but it would be in fun, no it would be nothing serious,” he began.

“And I always play with Luara and I did the same thing with Mel Maia […] I was even going to make an appointment with her for us to go out, make an appointment and everything else, but there was no time because my schedule was full. It was a joke, really. You know I love doing vlogs and trolling, flirting because my fans love it and it would be the same with her. And I don’t know if she got it wrong, if she didn’t like the way it was exposed, but that’s okay. […] There are many people who say that she denied me and such, but she knows what we talked about until today, she knows our arrangement. If she wants to talk to me or if she wants to leave me in a vacuum, that’s fine.”, he added.

Melody also shared screenshots of conversations with Mel and Luara inviting the girls to participate in her new video.





