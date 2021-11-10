Medical entities charge Health’s positioning against ‘covid kit’

The AMB (Brazilian Medical Association), together with the societies of medical specialties that make up the CEM Covid-19 (Extraordinary Committee for Monitoring of Covid-19), demanded a contrary position from the Ministry of Health to the so-called ‘covid kit’.

The use of drugs proven to be ineffective in the treatment of the disease has already been defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and even with scientific evidence to the contrary, it has not yet been contraindicated by the Ministry of Health.

The AMB is pressing for the Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the SUS) to publish a report banning the use of drugs in patients with coronavirus.

According to the association, the commission has not yet deliberated on the matter or started a public consultation on the report — which was prepared with the help of specialists from the AMB — because in October a vote on the matter ended in a tie. Two votes from representatives of the Ministry of Health against the report were decisive for the impasse.

It is noteworthy that the study that resulted in the aforementioned report and demonstrates the ineffectiveness of drugs in the treatment of the virus was commissioned by the Ministry of Health itself.

“All public health agencies recommend not using chloroquine, not using hydroxychloroquine, not using ivermectin, not using azithromycin. There is scientific evidence that they do not work and can cause side effects,” said Clovis Arns da Cunha, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology , during a virtual press conference that took place this morning.

It is scientifically unacceptable more than a year after the entire scientific world has already shown that in Brazil there is still time to discuss it.

Clovis Arns da Cunha, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology

For the infectologist, the report must be approved by Conitec and published by the Ministry of Health to serve as guidance for all doctors in Brazil. “It should be taken as a reference for Brazil to prevent any doctor who sometimes does not have so much access to information from saying ‘this is the document that represents medical science'”.

The doctors who participated in the press conference reinforced that the vaccine has proven efficacy against covid-19 and stated that the study will be published anyway in a Brazilian scientific journal.

Wanted by UOL, the Ministry of Health informed that “the group that drew up the Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of Patients with Covid-19 made the changes suggested by the Plenary of Conitec. The document will be forwarded for public consultation, for an emergency period of 10 days, after the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union.”