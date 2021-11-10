Meet Jega the ‘Slayer of Spartans’ – IGN First

[Pequeno aviso de spoiler para Halo Infinite. Não há spoilers formais da história aqui, mas se você não quiser saber nada sobre a campanha, pare agora.]

Halo Infinite will have the Master Chief in the midst of a battle against The Banished, a renegade faction of the Covenant that has taken over the Zeta Halo ring the Master Chief is currently on – the sixth mainline Halo campaign. The villains are led by Atriox, the main antagonist of the 2017 real-time strategy spinoff Halo Wars 2. However, Atriox is not just a leader with an army of direct reports. This would not be a very efficient management structure. No, no, he has layers of middle management that the Chief will have to work his way through before reaching the guy at the top of the pyramid.

We’ve already learned a bit about War Chief Escharum, the Atriox’s second-in-command revealed in the now infamous 2020 Halo Infinite “Craig” demo, who leads the Banned forces in Zeta Halo. But there are also the so-called Spartan Killers, a group of high-level warriors who are determined to end the Master Chief’s reign as the Covenant’s own collective “Demon”. During our visit to 343, we spent time with the Halo Infinite team to discuss the notion of a boss fight in a Halo game, and more specifically, one of those bosses: Jega, an Elite armed with a red plasma sword duo who are among the Spartan Killers – also known as the Hand of Atriox – and who must make a fierce encounter on any of Halo’s legendary difficulty levels (including Legendary itself). He was briefly featured in the recent Halo Infinite Campaign trailer, however we learned a lot more about him.

“One of the things we tried to do with Jega was to make him the scariest and most disturbing character that ever existed on Halo,” said associate creative director Paul Crocker. “Every time you see him…he looks at things like prey. The whole experience of how he plays with the Chief is just, well, what he is.”

Halo franchise narrative writer Jeff Easterling further elaborated: “We wanted to build a character to be more like a kind of subtle sidekick to Escarum. They have the closest relationship; they worked together longer. [Jega] he is your most respected soldier, your closest friend.”

“The whole group [de Spartan Killers] it is a showcase of the power of the Outcasts,” Easterling continued. “They are not only promoting the cause of the Outcasts, but also inspiring all the troops below them.”

But back to Jega and that creepy feeling, Easterling explains, “He was a member of the Silent Shadow.” And on one of his many secret missions, “One of these ventures left him in the state we see him now, [onde] his eagerness for battle and revenge completely outweighs even his own pride in his own culture.” Easterling alludes to Jega’s mangled appearance. As you can see from the images above, he hasn’t exactly won every battle he has participated in, despite his ferocity and cruelty. So, going against Covenant lore and principles, he accepts a robotic arm and jaws. “The Banned represent what the Covenant would be if you didn’t have the dogmatic restriction [do grupo] about things,” said Easterling.

“He is almost the reverse of what you would expect from the Referee.

“He is almost the reverse of what you would expect from the Referee. Instead of [tomar] the right path, is stripped down… so we ask ourselves, ‘What is the psychotic element of the Referee?’ Easterling added: “I want [os novos fãs] feel like you’re on the same footing as an old school fan when you play Infinite, and when you get to the end, be so inspired that you want to maybe visit the other games, or maybe dive deeper and explore other parts of the universe.” At the same time, however, he clarified that, “There are actually hooks to old storytelling, however it’s something you can come totally cold with and just want to know more about this character.”

Say hello to Jega, one of The Banished’s Spartan killers.

However, now that we know there is some sort of formal boss fight in the Halo Infinite campaign – we get a quick glimpse during the campaign overview trailer of a fight with Tremonius, which has his name and a health bar above his. head – the Chief and Jega must face off at some point, right? “Yes,” Crocker confessed. “There is a showdown between Jega and the Chief.” When I asked if there would be custom AI written for these boss encounters, he also responded in the affirmative. “You take the basic character and then add personality,” he said of the team’s philosophy for designing these moments.

For more of our exclusive coverage of Halo Infinite's IGN First, check back this Thursday (11) for our impressions of the campaign after we've played the first four hours. Plus, we'll have an in-depth interview with Halo writer's original creative head Joseph Staten later this month as well.

