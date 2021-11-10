Meia goes back to training after injury and becomes reinforcement for Renato Gaúcho; double will be low

Credit: Photo: Silvio Avila – Pool/Getty Images

After the 2-2 tie against Chapecoense, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão, Flamengo re-appeared at Ninho do Urubu this Tuesday (9), and had good news. Absent since October 27, when he injured his rectus femoris on his right thigh, midfielder Diego Ribas worked normally with his teammates and should be listed for the match this Thursday (11), against Bahia.

Out since Fla’s elimination in the Copa do Brasil against Athletico Paranaense, Diego has lost the team’s last four games of the season. Showing 100% after the problem, the experienced midfielder can paint between the starters in Renato Gaúcho’s squad.

POSSIBLE LOW

On the other hand, the red-black will have certain embezzlements against the Squadron, in Maracanã, according to Venê Casagrande. Absent against Chape, goalkeeper Diego Alves was working at the gym. The archer had been left out of the duel at Arena Condá after Flamengo revealed a marked physical wear and did not even travel to the south of the country. Still undergoing physiotherapy treatment, full-back Filipe Luís is another scheduled casualty.

In addition to the pair, defensive midfielder Thiago Maia is still in doubt. In the movement carried out in the Nest, the player only worked a part with the group. The player is still recovering from a blow to the hip and left foot.

Flamengo DM Update: Diego Alves: stayed at the gym and shouldn’t play on Thursday; Filipe Luís: He underwent physiotherapy in the field. Embezzlement on the farm; Diego: trained 100% with the group. Must return; Thiago Maia: was part of the activity with the group. Doubt for Thursday; (+) — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) November 9, 2021

