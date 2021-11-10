Mel Maia and MC Melody: understand controversy over alleged affair

The funkeira told in a podcast that she had already had a relationship with Mel Maia, who denied the story through social networks.

Mayan honey and Mc Melody stole the show in the virtual world this Tuesday (9th). All this because the funkeira made a statement on “Pod da Dri”, a program run by Dri Peace, where he claimed that he had had an affair with the Globo actress. However, Mel Maia went public denying everything.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Learn more about the controversy over the alleged affair between Mel Maia and MC Melody

Affair between Mel Maia and Mc Melody? So it is! During “Dri’s Pod,” Melody was asked if she had ever dated women. The funkeira, then, answered without mincing words that yes and that Mel Maia was one of the girls with whom she had already had an affair. The whole story has been confirmed by Bella Angel, sister of the singer.

However, this story took a big turn when this morning (09), Mel Maia spoke through Instagram, denying all of Melody’s statements. The actress stated that she never even met the funkeira in person and that there was never an affair between the two: “First of all, Melody and I don’t even know each other in person”.

After all this controversy, Mc Melody has not yet commented on the case.

