Mel Maia denies MC Melody and denies staying: ‘We don’t even know each other personally’

The singer MC Melody, who is only 14, surprised her by letting it be understood that she has already stayed and had a romance with actress Mel Maia, who is 17. This Tuesday (9), however, Mel denied the information.

In an interview with Dri’s Pod, by youtuber Dri Paz, Melody spoke about sexuality and said she is “good” with it. “Including, Mel Maia… We’re there.” After the presenter joked that she was wanting something with the actress, Melody said: “But it’s not just me. She came up with the idea first. We’re in this together,” she said, noting that the two always exchange messages.

The question then was just they got to have something and Melody said yes. “Already yes and always”. She laughed when asked if she would agree to date Mel Maia. “Who knows?”.

That morning, Mel Maia used Instagram stories to disprove the story and stated that she never even saw Melody in person. “I woke up to messages from reporters on my WhatsApp, my friends sending screenshots of gossip pages, and people commenting on my supposed hooking up with Melody. I didn’t understand where people got that from, until I got on social media and saw Melody commented on a podcast we stayed on. Guys, first of all, Melody and I never even know each other”, he guaranteed.

She also denied the possibility of participating in an MC video, another theme that appeared on the podcast. “We didn’t have this opportunity, we don’t talk much and it was never talked about me participating in a clip with her, because I don’t participate in clips. Me and Melody, we don’t talk”, he continued.

The actress said that despite having Melody’s contact, she ended up “giving the vacuum” to the teenager due to the large flow of messages she receives on WhatsApp and Instagram.

“We have each other’s WhatsApp. We’ve spoken to each other now and then and I saw that there was only a message from her, only a call from her. I left her in a vacuum like hell, but I didn’t do it on purpose. My WhatsApp is full of messages about job proposals, advice, friends and family. I can’t handle all the messages from my WhatsApp or from my Direct (Instagram). So, that’s why I left her in a vacuum.”