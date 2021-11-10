Menon: Reviews by Sheik and Cicinho are worth an honor to Abel Ferreira – 11/10/2021

Abel Ferreira is a coach of many merits. It is already in the history of Palmeiras and its name could get even bigger after November 27th, with the possible title of Libertadores. The second in two years.

Logically not perfect. And who is it? It cannot be treated by journalists as the idol it is for fans. There is nothing wrong with pointing out mistakes, criticizing and questioning consistency.

I find your Eurocentric speech ridiculous and prejudiced. And I think it’s out of character for him to say he’s going to call himself bad journalists. Name who? And he stays on hold, he never says who he is, he puts everyone under suspicion, in the sights of crazed fans.

But Abel has every right to criticize the press. To question the type of criticism that is made here, to say – if you say it, which you never said – that Brazilian journalism is worse than that of Brudxinga.

It’s his right. Journalist judges and can also be judged.

What Abel doesn’t deserve is to be questioned, on behalf of the press, by Sheik and Cicinho.

By the way, the press also doesn’t deserve that Sheik and Cicinho speak as part of it. It just shows how bad we are.

Former players can make a contribution to sports debate. Explain how to charge a foul, how to put yourself in a barrier, talk about tactics and technique…

Unfortunately, there are some who are hired to create controversy. Doing the “this one speaks his mind” type. Even if they were not exemplary professionals, in addition to their undisputed technical quality.

One of the two said that Abel should be called Gargamel. Lack of respect. Another says that Abel has just arrived, which can be confused with prejudice. Xenophobia?

Sheik was a director at Corinthians. Cicinho has an emotional connection with São Paulo. Perhaps Abel is Gargamel and has arrived now because he is from Palmeiras. Maybe you’ll know.