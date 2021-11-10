MG Civil Police investigates criminal responsibility in Marília Mendonça’s plane crash

RIO – The investigation into criminal responsibilities in the accident that killed singer Marília Mendonça and four other people continues in a judicious manner, said the regional delegate of the Civil Police of Caratinga, Ivan Lopes Sales. He also claims that the Civil Police will complete the investigation in the shortest time possible, without running over the necessary steps.

The owner of the company PEC Táxi Aéreo, which owns the plane, and witnesses who reportedly observed the moments before the crash of the twin-engine plane had already been heard in the investigation. Also according to the delegate, investigators would not have found recordings showing the plane crash.

On Monday, the 8th, the team responsible for removing the twin engine found a cable in the propeller of one of the two engines of the aircraft. The Civil Police of Caratinga said that it is not yet possible to say that it was the cable from the energy transmission tower of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), into which the plane would have collided.

The wreckage of Marília Mendonça’s plane should arrive in Rio de Janeiro this evening, November 9th. They are being sent from Caratinga, the city where the accident happened, to the headquarters of the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA III), in Galeão. From there, investigators will have to continue the necessary procedures to find out what caused the accident last Friday, the 5th.