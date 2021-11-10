Military police shot at people who tried to steal Marília Mendonça’s plane · TV News

After the plane crash that killed Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and her team last Friday (5) in Caratinga (MG), four people tried to steal belongings from the sertaneja on the aircraft at dawn on Saturday (6). They were only dispersed after a military police officer fired rubber bullets at the alleged thieves.

In addition to the artist, the producer Henrique Ribeiro, the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Jr. and the co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana were also present on the plane. All died in the accident.

The attempted theft of the victims’ belongings was registered in a police report, and PM Marcio Pereira da Silva had been the author of the shots, according to the G1.

According to information from the Military Police, three agents were on guard at the crash site, in the middle of a waterfall, after the bodies were rescued to preserve the scene of the accident and its wreckage. Four individuals using flashlights descended a hillside to the side of the waterfall and tried to access the aircraft in search of objects left by the victims.

According to the BO, the alleged thieves were ordered to stop, but continued advancing towards the plane until Silva started firing rubber bullets. The suspects fled and there is still no information as to whether they were hit by the shots.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais are continuing their investigations into the tragedy. The plane’s wreckage has already been collected and sent to forensics.

Death Marília Mendonça

Marília Dias Mendonça died at the age of 26 and left a son, Léo Mendonça Huff, aged one year and 11 months, as a result of her relationship with Murilo Huff. The information about the death was confirmed by the Minas Gerais Military Fire Department around 17:00 on Friday (5).

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that, this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims,” ​​said the official note from the firefighters.

The plane carrying the singer Marília Mendonça had crashed in the Caratinga Mountains, in the interior of Minas Gerais, around 3:30 pm that day. The singer would perform shows in the city on the weekend.

