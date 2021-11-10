Minimum wage 2022 already has a defined value? See the projection

The 2022 minimum wage has not yet been defined, but some projections indicate what the national floor will be. The amount is updated annually, in order to maintain the population’s purchasing power according to the inflation rate of the previous year. This allows people to maintain their standard of living by paying for medicines, supermarkets and in general.

In 2021, the value of the minimum wage is R$1,100.

Projection of minimum wage 2022

So far, the rise in inflation projects that the 2022 minimum wage should be R$1,200. The index is based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which rose from 8.4% to 9.1%, according to the latest update. The rate was released this week by the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget at the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago.

The latest projection of the folder, which indicated an increase of 8.4% in inflation, had been presented in August within the 2022 Budget. According to the proposal, the minimum wage in 2022 would be estimated at R$ 1,169, a total of R$ 31.1 below the new value.

The federal government uses the INPC to set the national floor. In previous administrations, however, other indicators were decisive. Between 2011 and 2019, for example, changes in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) determined the value.

Annual adjustment

The first minimum wage in reais was presented in July 1994, with a value of R$64.79. The annual change, provided for in the Constitution, takes place so that the population does not lose its purchasing power compared to the rise in prices driven by the inflation rate. In 2021, however, the floor had no real gain, when it confers purchasing power on the population. The increase in inflation indicated by the INPC was calculated at 5.45% in 2020, while the readjustment considered 5.26%. Thus, the value should be R$1,101.95.

In August, the Ministry of Economy stated that the pending adjustment would be included in the proposal for the 2022 minimum wage, which will be formalized at the end of the year. However, next year, the national floor is also not expected to confer real purchasing power again.

THE This change is also decisive for benefits that will base payment on the 2022 minimum wage. This is the case, for example, with scholarships granted by the INSS (National Social Security Institute), such as sickness allowance, unemployment insurance and PIS/Pasep allowance. Today, according to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies), around 50 million people receive the minimum wage – 24 million of whom are INSS beneficiaries.



