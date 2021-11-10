Minimum wage 2022 receives new forecast value after inflation estimate

O minimum wage 2022 must be larger than initially anticipated. The readjustment takes into account the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) to estimate inflation, which is already at 9.1%. That way, next year’s salary can have a addition of BRL 100.10.

Initial inflation forecasts were around 6.2%, but they turned out to be high and could rise further. The data were presented by the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago.

Minimum wage 2022: what expected amount?

With each new preview of the minimum wage, the value has been rising. This is because inflation has been rising steadily in Brazil, reaching the highest figures in the last 20 years.

Currently, the minimum wage paid, gross, is in the amount of R$ 1,100.00. Considering the new inflation preview of 9.1% of inflation, equivalent to R$ 100.10, the 2022 minimum wage should reach BRL 1,200.10.

This is already the third figure released as a preview for the minimum wage that will be practiced in 2022. Initially, the inflation estimate was 6.9% and later it went to 8.4%.

Thus, it is worth remembering that the minimum wage forecast in the amount of R$ 1,200.10 may still be readjusted until the end of 2021. Only after that the amount will be added to the minimum.

Readjustment without real gain

According to current legislation in the country, the salary is adjusted annually, taking into account the inflation rate. This means that all increases must be taken into account so that the population does not lose its purchasing power.

O last readjustment with real gain was carried out under Michel Temer’s government in 2018, for exercise the following year. With the readjustment considering the real gain, the population manages to maintain their lifestyle.

This year, however, the 2022 minimum wage will be readjusted only taking into account the percentage of increase, with no real gain.