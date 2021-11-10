Minister of Mines and Energy warns of fuel shortage risk

posted on 11/10/2021 06:00



The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, warned of the risk of fuel shortages, when defending Petrobras’ pricing policy, which foresees parity with the values ​​of a barrel of oil on the international market and the dollar. “We have to be very concerned about shortages. Importing takes at least 90 days. About 20% of the market does not belong to Petrobras. Changing anything has to be done with discretion, transparency and governance,” said the minister, in testimony in the Senate Infrastructure Committee (CI).

Albuquerque revealed that, in order to contain price volatility, the government is studying the creation of what he called a “tax cushion” and a “stabilizer reserve”. According to him, the mechanism would allow, over time, changes in oil prices to be compensated in some way. “This would be used when there is very high volatility,” stated the minister. He did not say when the measures will be announced, nor what will be the impact of these actions.

According to the minister, an assessment is also being made to reduce federal taxes, but he stressed that compensation is needed for this.

For economist Catharina Sacerdote, a consultant specializing in investments, in the event of a shortage of fuel, there would be a drop in all economic indicators, “such as industrial production, retail sales, services, investments, in addition to an explosion in inflation and a reduction in GDP “, he cast. “As the scenario in Brazil is already critical, the country risk may soar and get even worse,” he explained. Priest noted that, currently, Brazil produces 75% of the fuel consumed in the country, and imports 25%.

According to economist Otto Nogami, professor of economics at Insper, with social isolation in 2020, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reduced production to maintain the price of the product. “This made world stocks reach almost zero. With the resumption of economic activity, production is not able to meet demand, causing a lack of derivatives and leading to higher prices for these items. Hence the risk of shortages,” he assessed.

Despite the warning from the minister and specialists, there are no signs of lack of fuel at gas stations in the Federal District. So far, I’m not aware of this,” informed Francinaldo Veras, manager of the Auto Shopping Derivados de Petróleo station, in Gama Leste.

Willer Santana dos Santos, 30, manager of the Ipiranga Rede Auto shopping mall in Valparaíso (GO), also indicated that there is no shortage of fuel at the site, where pumps sell for R$7.29 per liter of gasoline and R$5.69 per liter of diesel. “At the moment, they didn’t say anything,” he said, regarding the risk of lack of products.

