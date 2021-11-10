Miss Brazil: Teresa Santos is the winner from Ceará and will represent the country in the international competition | Ceará

Teresa Santos, 23, from Ceará, is the winner of the Miss Universe Brazil 2021 and will represent the country at the Miss Universe in December in Israel. The result was released during the broadcast of the event on Tuesday night (9). The final was recorded last weekend aboard the cruise “Vumbora pro Mar”.
Alongside Teresa, Gabriela Lacerda, 19, from Piauí, and Carol Valença, 27, from Sergipe, finished in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.
Born in Fortaleza, but raised in the municipality of Maranguape and with roots in Bahia, Teresa participates in Miss Universe Brazil for the second time. The first was in 2018, when it ranked 3rd.
Teresa stated, in an interview with TV Verdes Mares, that she felt more prepared for the contest.
“I feel that nature has taught me a lot about serenity, about strength, resilience, simplicity, values that my family has always taught me throughout my life. I have a lot to teach with my profession, since I am a psychology student. that at the moment we live, it is very important that people listen more to others and be more empathetic”, he says.
Teresa Santos disputed the title of Miss Universe Brazil after advancing in the online stage of the contest, with direct public voting; and in the state stage, defined by an expert jury.
The last stage of the Miss Universe Brazil began on October 29, when the candidates embarked on an offshore cruise, where the winner’s coronation ceremony was held.
The names of the finalists revealed by the presenter Cris Barth after the final of the show recorded at the theater of the ocean liner MSC Preziosa, which moved between the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro over the weekend.
After several selectives, the last stage began on October 29, in São Paulo, bringing together the 27 representatives from all states, in addition to the federal district.
