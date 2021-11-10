Moderna Requests Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization for Children in Europe | World and Science



Moderna has submitted an application for authorization of its covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years in Europe – AFP

Published 11/09/2021 5:29 PM

Washington – The drugmaker Moderna has submitted an application for authorization of its vaccine against covid-19 for children aged between 6 and 11 to the European regulatory body, announced this Tuesday, 9, the American company.

The two-dose immunizer, given four weeks apart, was adapted to 50 micrograms, rather than the 100 micrograms used in older people.

“We are happy to announce the presentation of this variant to the EMA”, the European Medicines Agency, said in a statement Stéphane Bancel, head of Moderna. “This is our first use request for this age group”, he highlighted.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine is authorized for over 12 years of age by the EMA. However, many countries, including France, advised against the use of this immunizing agent in children under a certain age, 30 years old in the case of France, due to concerns about the risk of myocarditis.

This side effect was mainly detected in adolescents and young adults, especially males.

In late October, Moderna announced positive results in its clinical trials for children ages 6 to 11, in which the vaccine generated “a strong immune response” with “robust” levels of antibodies.

On Tuesday, the company released more details and pointed out that, two weeks after the first dose, the vaccine was 100% effective against confirmed and symptomatic cases of covid. These results, however, are still preliminary.

The EMA is also evaluating data from Pfizer, which has applied for approval of its vaccine for children ages 5-11. This first review could be completed in December, as reported last week.

Pfizer’s vaccine has already been authorized for this age group in the United States, where Moderna’s only received the green light for application after the age of 18 years.

The company announced in late October that it would not submit an application for the 6- to 11-year-old group to the US regulatory agency, the FDA, before the agency completes its review of the immunizer for 12- to 17-year-olds.

The FDA is taking longer to approve the Moderna vaccine for the 12- to 17-year-old population so that there is time to better assess the risks of myocarditis, a review that could last until January 2022.