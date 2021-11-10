Monoclonal antibody cocktail reduces the risk of elderly people developing covid by 81%

posted on 11/09/2021 06:00



Recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a treatment to strengthen the protection of the elderly and immunosuppressed against covid-19, the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron reduced, in this population, the risk of contracting the disease by more than 80% over eight months. The study is sponsored by the US government and has not yet been published in scientific journals.

According to Myron Cohen, a researcher at the University of North Carolina and leader of the study, the results are “particularly important for those who do not respond to anti-covid-19 vaccines, including people who are immunosuppressed”.

In the follow-up period, which ranged from two to eight months, there were seven cases of covid in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing an 81.6% reduction. None of those treated with the cocktail were hospitalized, compared to seven admissions among controls.

“A single dose of Regen-VOC provided long-term protection against covid-19 even at times of high risk of domestic exposure and long-term during the current broader exposure,” said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientist, company, in a statement. The study was carried out with 1,683 people who had not been exposed to the virus.

Treatment is based on two laboratory-produced monoclonal antibodies. They are Y-shaped proteins that target the surface of the coronavirus and prevent it from invading human cells. Vaccines also prepare the immune system to produce this protection. But some people, especially the elderly and the immunosuppressed, do not respond well to this type of immunization.