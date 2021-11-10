Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a lot of details and should bring Snapdragon 898

After bringing the Edge 20 trio to market, Motorola may already be thinking about its next flagship for the family. We’re not talking about the Moto G100’s successor, which is already being worked on too. Thus, the Lenovo brand would be currently designing at least two new flagships.

Being called for now Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the cell phone would bring robust configurations — as its name suggests. It would all start with the Snapdragon 898, identified by the code sm8450, which would work together with 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory in LPDRR5 standard and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

Its screen would bring 6.67 inches on an OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and 144 Hz refresh rate. Rounding out the premium features, the phone would have a triple set of cameras on the back — but no telephoto for zoom.

The main sensor would bring 50MP with optical stabilization, and the second would have the same resolution — but for ultrawide and macro shots. Lastly, there would be a depth sensor of only 2 MP, something disappointing for the confirmed case category. The presence of a 60 MP sensor for selfies is still mentioned, but this could be the result of an error in the database where the information was collected.

Fast charging would be another highlight: approaching Chinese manufacturers, Motorola would build 68 W support into the Edge 30 Ultra — something already highlighted by a certification. Thus, the 5,000 mAh battery could be fully recharged in 35 minutes — half of that in just 15 minutes.

Not everything, however, would be good news: the device would fail to bring only IP52 certification, that is, it could only withstand splashing water.

Their cameras may not offer great versatility due to the absence of a sensor aimed at optical zoom, which even causes surprise since the Edge 20 Pro was much touted for the presence of a periscopic camera “Super Zoom” with up to 50x approximation.

Another frustration for users can be the absence of wireless charging. Input for headphones? Only if they are USB-C. In terms of connectivity, the Edge 30 Ultra can support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The good news is that it would leave the factory with Android 12, meaning it would at least have support for Android 13 next year — since Motorola has ensured at least one OS upgrade for its most expensive phones.

The availability of this small potent is still unknown. But given Motorola’s launch pace, it wouldn’t be surprising if the brand didn’t actually wait a full year to launch the Motorola Edge 30 generation.

It is worth remembering that insiders have disagreed about what the name of this device is, and also about some camera details. In the end, Motorola may choose to call it Motorola Edge X in some markets, especially Asia, and Edge 30 Ultra in others, changing its hardware slightly — as it did when launching the Edge 20 line or even the Moto itself. G100, released as Edge S in China.

Source: Techniknews