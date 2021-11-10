Mourão defends STF decision and criticizes scheme

Against the government, Vice President Hamilton Mourão defended today the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to suspend the secret budget, a payment scheme for amendments revealed in May by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. Upon arrival at Planalto Palace this morning, the general criticized the lack of transparency.

“I think that the principles of public administration, legality, impersonality, morality, publicity and efficiency were not being respected in this form of budget execution. So, I think the intervention of the STF was opportune,” stated Mourão. “You have to give as much publicity as possible. It is a principle of public administration, combined with efficiency,” he added.

The STF formed a majority yesterday to suspend the execution of the so-called rapporteur amendments, confirming a preliminary decision by Minister Rosa Weber. In defense of the secret budget, President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the magistrate’s move and said she presented unfair arguments.

A day after the Chamber of Deputies approved the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatório in the second round, Mourão also showed tranquility with the processing of the text in the Senate, a House that offers more resistance to the government’s measures. “From what the president of the Senate has been talking about, I think that it will also be voted on in a very short time. There is an agreement for this within the political forces, so I don’t think we will have any major problems”, declared the vice president.

By postponing the payment of unappealable debts and changing the spending ceiling, the PEC for court orders opens fiscal space to increase Brazil Aid to R$400 by the end of 2022, the election year, and allows for expanding the payment of parliamentary amendments.

On the other hand, Mourão acknowledged that the deadline for approving the measure and paying Brazil Aid in the amount promised by the government this month is tight. “We have a short term, I don’t know how the government’s economic area is going to resolve this”.

Bolsonaro in PL

Asked about the president’s decision to join the PL to run in the 2022 elections, Mourão said he was following the issue. “Only when he signs the membership form will we have confirmation of where he is going,” he declared. Bolsonaro meets today with the president of PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, to negotiate the last details of the affiliation.