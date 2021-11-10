Mourão says that the STF’s ‘intervention’ in the secret budget was ‘timely’ | Policy

The resources of the “secret budget” come from parliamentary amendments whose transparency is questioned in actions in the STF and in the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). Last week, Minister Rosa Weber suspended the payment of this type of amendment, and now the STF is analyzing whether it maintains or overturns the decision (most ministers have already voted to maintain the decision).

Asked this Wednesday about the STF’s decision, Mourão replied: “I think the principles of public administration, legality, impersonality, morality, publicity and efficiency were not being respected, right, in this form of budget execution. So, I I think the STF intervention was opportune.”

Mourão’s assessment differs from that made by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). To g1 columnist Valdo Cruz, Lira stated that there was “interference in the Legislative”.

“I assess Minister Rosa Weber’s decision as an undue interference in the internal affairs of the National Congress. […] Let’s look for a solution. I’m working as a firefighter in this matter”, said Arthur Lira at the time.

Still in this Wednesday’s interview, the vice president said it is necessary to give “maximum publicity” to the destination of public money.

“I think you have to give as much publicity as possible. It’s a principle of public administration, combined with efficiency. I can’t send a resource to an ‘X’ place where I don’t know how it’s going to be spent. Let’s remember that, if the money were mine, I could tear it up, but the money is not mine. The money belongs to each one of us who pays taxes and contributes so that the government can support itself,” said the vice president.

Mourão’s statement diverges from statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro about the STF decision. In an interview on Monday (8), the president declared: “The arguments used by the rapporteur in the Supreme Court are not fair. Saying that we are bargaining. How can I bargain if who is the owner of the pen is the rapporteur, it is the parliamentarian? And it’s not secret because it’s in the Official Gazette”.

When she suspended the payment of secret budget amendments, Minister Rosa Weber stated that Congress created two regimes for the execution of the amendments. one is transparent and the other is an “anonymous system for the execution of expenses arising from the rapporteur’s amendments”.

“While individual and bench amendments bind the author of the amendment to the beneficiary of the expenses, making the origin and destination of the money spent clear and verifiable, the rapporteur’s amendments operate based on the logic of concealing the effective requesting expenses, through the use of a single budget line (RP 9)”, wrote the minister in the decision.