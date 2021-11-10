Multiple devices on WhatsApp: 5 things to know about the new feature | Social networks

WhatsApp’s new multi-device function allows you to connect up to four devices to the same messenger account simultaneously, without having your cell phone turned on or connected to the Internet. The feature, which is in testing phases, was enabled last week for some messenger users to expand their experiment with the new functionality.

If the new WhatsApp Web update has arrived for you, check out some questions about the function below. The list below explains how the multiple device feature works, what are its limitations so far, and how to disable the beta test to go back to using the “old” WhatsApp Web.

The new multiple device feature allows you to connect up to four devices simultaneously to the same WhatsApp account, without having your cell phone connected to the Internet. Previously, to connect WhatsApp Web or use WhatsApp through the desktop app, you had to keep your smartphone turned on and connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. Thus, if the cell phone’s battery or Internet ran out, the WhatsApp Web connection was also interrupted.

With the new feature, both WhatsApp Web and the messenger application for PC will work independently of the cell phone. Now the devices will also concentrate the processes of message storage and encryption, which were previously restricted to the smartphone, which only “mirrored” conversations on the PC.

2. Function is still in testing phase

The function was announced by the platform in mid-July for WhatsApp Beta users only. Since then, the messenger has been expanding the tests with the new feature, gradually releasing the functionality to more people. However, as it is a feature that is still in the testing phase, some users have complained about bugs and instabilities in the service, such as delays in loading messages, slowness in connecting the messenger to the PC and frequent drops in the connection via the web.

In an official statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson explains that the release of the feature is not yet official, meaning it just continues the testing process that started in WhatsApp Beta months ago: “The deployment of the access feature on multiple devices continues slowly for more users. This is not an official release, but a continuation of this process started a few months ago. This new feature will allow those with their apps properly updated to use the platform on up to four linked devices without requiring their phone to be connected.”

3. It is still not possible to use WhatsApp on another cell phone at the same time

The new cross-platform feature of the messenger still has its limitations and, so far, it is not possible to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one mobile device. In addition, smartphone usage is still required to connect the account to other computers, as the phone number needs to be validated.

Other functions are also incompatible with the beta version of the feature, and it is still not possible to use WhatsApp on tablets. Features available on the primary device may also be unavailable on additional devices, such as creating and viewing broadcast lists and seeing the location of other contacts. If the primary device is an iPhone (iOS), it is also not possible to delete or clear conversations on additional devices.

4. Contacts security code may change

The security code used to confirm encryption in messenger chats may change when the user reinstalls WhatsApp on the mobile or when connecting to new devices. When this happens, the notification “your security code has changed” is sent to the contact. With the new cross-platform feature, a new notification can appear whenever a new device is connected, as each device has a different security key.

In a tweet published by WABetaInfo, the website specializing in WhatsApp news reports that the messenger will not send security notifications when users add or remove devices using the multiple devices feature.

5. You can exit the beta and use the ‘old’ WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp standard version users can choose to participate in the multi-device beta feature. However, as the function is still in the testing phase and may present instabilities, it is possible to disable the feature to revert to using the “old” WhatsApp Web in case of constant problems or failures.

To do this, open WhatsApp and access the options by clicking on the ellipses in the upper right corner of the screen. Then tap on “Connected devices” and on the next screen tap on the “Multiple devices” tab. To continue, tap “Exit beta” and confirm the action by tapping “Continue”.

