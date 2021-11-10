Murilo Huff cancels all shows for the month of November due to the death of Marília Mendonça

Couple started dating in May 2019 and they had Léo, almost two years old; singer died in a plane crash last Friday

Reproduction/Instagram/@murilohuff Marília and Murilo had announced the end of the relationship in September 2021



the countryman Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday, the 5th, after a plane crash, marked out all of his professional commitments for the month of November. The company Artinvox, responsible for the singer’s career, published a note this Tuesday, 9 informing the cancellation of the events. “Due to recent events, the artist’s next professional appointments this November are unmarked. As soon as possible, we will post new dates. Certain of everyone’s understanding, we are grateful”, says the statement. In September 2021, the couple announced their breakup. This wasn’t the first time the couple had broken up. In July 2020, when Léo was seven months old, the couple announced that they were no longer together and Marília insisted on denying the rumors that the relationship ended due to jealousy and betrayal. Shortly thereafter, the artists resumed, but no longer spoke of the relationship publicly.

On the night of Monday, 8, the countryman published a new statement for Marília. Murilo shared a video with moments of the couple and accompanying a text, narrated by writer Caciano Kuffel. “There are loves that were not meant to be lived. They were made to be stored in memory and by remembrance to be felt. Sometimes, fate separates, but we can only be grateful for the privilege of having been able to live love in this way. And, as much as it hurts not to be with that person forever, we still appreciate the luck of having lived something true as it was meant to be. As fleeting as it may be, we will never forget, because a drop of that love is often bigger and more intense than an ocean of other loves. And then we can only be grateful for the breathtaking days and the teachings of pain. We appreciate this love, even if at some point it was a painful love. But that’s it, there are loves that were not meant to be lived”, says the text.