Murilo Huff cancels November schedule

Murilo Huff canceled the month’s schedule after the death of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash last Friday (5). The statement was posted on the singer’s profile.

“Artinvox Produções, the company responsible for Murilo Huff’s career, announces that, due to recent events, the artist’s next professional appointments for this month of November are unmarked”, says the note on Instagram.

“As soon as possible, we will disclose the new dates. We are sure that everyone will understand, we are grateful,” the text concludes.

On Sunday, Murilo spoke to “Fantástico” (TV Globo) about the death of his ex-partner, with whom he shared Léo, aged 1 year and 10 months.

“Sometimes it’s very strange. I can’t explain it. We have some lapses that seem like OK everything is OK. Then it remembers something and it’s very confusing. It was very surprising,” said the singer.

Currently, Murilo Huff’s son with Marília Mendonça is at the singer’s mother’s house. He says that the fact of A child still being small is a great relief to not feel the pain of losing the artist as it has been with friends, family and fans.

Oil OK fine thank God. Now, he OK with her mother. Thank God he’s very tiny and doesn’t understand. I know the time will come when he will miss her, but this pain that we OK feeling it will not feel. He’ll miss it, but this pain, thank god, he’s too small to understand.

Marília Mendonça’s Tomb is covered with flowers and tributes