Murilo Huff decides on his professional commitments and receives web support

This Tuesday, 09, Murilo Huff (26) used his social media to communicate to his fans and followers about a decision he made after the death of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021).

In an official note, the singer announced that all of his November commitments have been canceled. New dates will be announced later.

“Clarification note – Artinvox Produções, the company responsible for Murilo Huff’s career, hereby informs the public that, due to the latest events, the artist’s next professional appointments for this month of November are unmarked. As soon as possible, we will disclose the new dates . Sure of everyone’s understanding, we appreciate it”, said the statement.

In view of the decision, several followers supported the musician: “strength, brother”, “strength, Murilo”, “be well”, “strength, Murilo. God is with you”, “may God comfort your heart”, were just some of the messages.

Murilo Huff unarchives photos and statements with Marília Mendonça on the social network

father of the son of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and ex-boyfriend of the singer, Murilo Huff, has been showing all his affection for the singer. After crying a lot at the wake and getting emotional in an interview at the Fantastic, the singer decided to unarchive this Monday, 8, the photos with statements to the Queen of Suffering on his social network.

– Murilo Huff remembers his relationship with Marília Mendonça: ”Love that were not meant to be lived”

Check out:





Last accessed: 09 Nov 2021 – 16:02:09 (403877).