Murilo Huff denounces WhatsApp coup attempt · TV News

Murilo Huff denounced an attempted scam on WhatsApp involving his name. This Tuesday (9), Léo’s father, the result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), stated that a person created an account in the instant messaging application and used his image to try to deceive acquaintances.

“Warning! They’re impersonating me through this number! It’s not me,” said Huff on Instagram Stories. The singer shared a print of the scammer’s message, which uses the DDD 62, from Goiás.

“I have a problem here on my account, I’m not able to access. I need to make a payment,” says the fake Huff in the attempted coup.

On Instagram, the singer also said that the professional appointments for this month are canceled and that, “as soon as possible”, they will be rescheduled.

Check out the publications:

REPRODUCTION / INSTAGRAM

Murilo Huff shares coup print

case updates

The plane’s wreckage was collected on Monday (8) and sent to Rio de Janeiro (RJ), where they will be inspected by Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents).

This Tuesday, a video of the rescue operation was released by the G1. In it, it is possible to follow the arrival of military police officers at the scene of the tragedy, which took place last Friday (5).

In addition to Marília, producer Henrique Ribeiro, the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Jr. and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana were also present on the aircraft. All died in the plane crash.

The dentist Rossana Bortot, who lives in Caratinga (MG), witnessed the aircraft crash, along with her husband, whose name was not disclosed. “We didn’t even know who it was. Regardless of who it was, anyone, seeing a plane crash like that is very bad. When I found out that there was Marília Mendonça, a young girl, in her prime, who has a small child, feeling was even worse,” reported the professional to Globo’s news website.