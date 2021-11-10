This video format is not compatible with your device.

‘My brother died trying to save his bride from being trampled on’: the tragedy at the Astroworld festival

9 November 2021

Witnesses at the Astroworld music festival, which took place on Friday (5/11) in the city of Houston (Texas, USA), told police and journalists about scenes of despair and chaos.

Rapper Travis Scott’s show on the festival’s opening night ended with at least eight dead and dozens injured by trampling.

One of the youngest victims was ten years old.

“People started hitting and pushing each other,” said one of the witnesses, who lost her brother, who was killed in trampling while trying to save his fiancée, who was hospitalized.

“He didn’t deserve this,” she said, tearfully.

Police are investigating the case, including reports that a member of the audience had injected drugs into other bystanders.

Scott is also the target of lawsuits over the show’s outcome. In one of the lawsuits, the rapper is accused, along with fellow singer Drake, of inciting the crowd.