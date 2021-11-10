NASA postpones manned moon landing to 2025 or later

The United States will send a manned mission to the moon starting in 2025, NASA chief Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday (9), thus delaying the launch by at least a year.

The previous 2024 goal had been set by the government of former President Donald Trump when it launched the Artemis program. Since then, however, the program has faced several delays, including in developing the necessary vehicles.

Last week, NASA won a lawsuit brought by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which sued it after losing a contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“We lost nearly seven months in litigation and that probably postponed the first human landing until 2025,” Nelson said in a phone call.

He also revealed that an unmanned landing must take place some time before humans set foot on the lunar surface.

“The good news is NASA is making solid strides,” Nelson said, citing the fact that the mission’s Orion crew capsule is now atop the giant Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA forecasts a first unmanned mission, Artemis 1, for February 2022, and the first manned mission to fly over the moon, Artemis 2, for 2024.

According to Nelson, NASA is committed to a total development cost for Orion of $9.3 billion, spanning the period 2012-2024, up from the previous estimate of $6.7 billion.

But he warned that meeting the new schedules would require more funding from Congress, adding that “the Chinese space program is increasingly capable of landing Chinese taikonauts much sooner than originally expected.”

Humans last landed on the Moon in 1972, on the Apollo 17 mission. NASA says the Artemis program will include the first woman and first black person to set foot on the surface of Earth’s natural satellite.

The agency wants to build a sustainable presence on the Moon and use the lessons learned there to develop a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.