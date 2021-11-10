NASA postpones the Artemis Program and return to the Moon is until 2025 (or later)

NASA is still working full steam ahead on the Artemis program to bring new astronauts to the Moon’s surface. The idea was that this would happen in 2024, but due to a series of obstacles, the space agency had to change plans. According to information released by NASA officials this Tuesday (9), the lunar landing will need to be postponed by at least a year and will not take place before 2025.

According to Bill Nelson, administrator of the space agency, the landing will take place from 2025 due to several factors, such as the lawsuit filed by Blue Origin and motivated by the development of the lander that will take the astronauts to the surface of the Moon, in addition to delays related to the development of the Orion capsule. “We wasted almost seven months with litigation, and that probably delayed the first manned landing so it didn’t happen until 2025,” he said.

Version of the Starship vehicle that will be developed by SpaceX for the program’s landings on the Moon (Image:Reproduction/SpaceX)

According to Nelson, NASA will still contact SpaceX, the company responsible for the lander, to prepare a more precise schedule. This was the first time the space agency has publicly acknowledged that it would not be possible to launch the manned mission for a moon landing in 2024, the year proposed by the government of former President Donald Trump — Vice President Mike Pence of Trump’s administration , declared that “the first American woman and the next man should go to the lunar surface by all means necessary.”

While the government of current President Joe Biden supported the date, the presidential transition team recognized that this was not a realistic deadline. In parallel, NASA has been facing political and technical obstacles while trying to fulfill the objective — one of them was the long legal process involving Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos, and the contract to build the lunar lander. Although it was victorious, the space agency had to pause the development of the lunar lander for months while the process unfolded in court.

Source: NY Times