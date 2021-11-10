Netflix app wins TikTok style short videos for kids

Netflix has started releasing a feature aimed at helping kids discover new content in programming and attract even more viewers to their fan base. The novelty, called “Kids Clips”, will show short videos from the company’s library of series, movies and children’s cartoons to fully target the tastes of the little ones, with the addition of new clips daily according to the releases and previews of future programs.

The idea of ​​presenting new content to subscribers seems to be a focal point of streaming’s performance in recent months, with the aim of exposing customers to more titles from its immense catalogue. In the case of children, the idea may be related to the appeal of the short video format from platforms like TikTok, which is very popular among the youngest.

The style will be similar to YouTube, but with a TikTok footprint and Netflix content (Image: Playback/Netflix)

The short clips — you can’t tell their exact size yet — will be displayed horizontally instead of the vertical format popularized by TikTok, and will fill the entire screen. In order not to overexpose the little ones, the service will display between 10 and 20 clips at a time.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

This addition is part of a test conducted in recent months that had the same premise, but focused on creating comedy clips called “Fast Laughs”. THE Netflix it also launched several unique categories and themes to give the user new ways to find content that they might like.

Starting this week, the feature will only be released on the iOS streaming app in the United States, Spanish-speaking Latin American countries, Canada, Australia and Ireland. There is no forecast of arrival in Brazil yet, but it shouldn’t take that long, after all, the country is one of Netflix’s main markets.

Source: Bloomberg