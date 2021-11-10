Netflix Games also arrives for iPhone and iPad

Once released for Android, games should be available tomorrow on iOS

Last week, a Netflix released globally access to android users to the mobile games offered for subscribers from the streaming company. This time, it’s time for iOS users, via iPhone and iPad, receive the New Netflix Subscription Benefits.

O access it will be equal to what already occurs on Android. From tomorrow, 10, Netflix subscribers may download the games no additional subscription fee or advertisements during the gameplay. At the Android, there is an access menu to games straight into the streaming app and something similar can also be deployed at the app to the system IOS.

According to Mark Gurman, Bloomberg reporter, you games made available to IOS are already available to be downloaded from the App Store individually. The games are the same as those present on Android: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3 The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up) and Card Blast after installed, It’s required to do the login to the game with the netflix account.

Concerns in IOS

THE Apple app store not exactly very receptive to new apps. Because of this, some points of the App Store usage policy have caused some worries and mistrust about the arrival of Netflix games in the store.



In general, third parties are not allowed to create game service apps All-in-One on the Apple Store. Like the games work individually on the devices, that is, they act, in practice, as standalone apps, that still not a problem.

But if Netflix’s approach to change, in order to expand the project it’s the transform into a platform that prioritizes the cloud, enabling access to everything directly in the streaming app, that may prove to be problematic. Rules like that prevented what apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now appeared from significantly in the iOS store.

It remains, now, wait and see if the rules will be relaxed to Netflix case or if the developer find another way to make the games available to Apple users, since, in general, the users prefer full services.

