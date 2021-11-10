Netflix series gets new teaser

It’s coming!

Success around the world — and especially in Brazil — Rebel is coming back. This time, the iconic Televisa soap opera will be worked as a series by Netflix and, to give you a taste of what’s to come, the streaming platform has just released a new official teaser.

In the series we will see a new generation of students from Elite Way School, the same school we know in the original work. Although more information has not been released, the teaser serves to show us a little of what we will have in the production of Netflix, which should revolve around the battle of bands, a competition capable of taking young people to stardom.

It is also possible to notice a beautiful reference to the original RBD, which is honored in the school hallways with posters and other paraphernalia used by icons that marked a generation.

Watch the teaser below:

The cast of the new series has Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and the Brazilian Giovanna Grigio. Production is commanded by Woo Films and for propagate, being based on the story of Cris Morena Group and Dori Media Group, plot that was adapted by Televisa into the successful soap opera.

the new series Rebel premieres on January 5th, 2022.

