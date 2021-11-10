New alliances promise to shake up the formation of Roça this Tuesday (9) – A Fazenda

There is no way out, it arrives on Tuesday and the main topic of the peãozada is about the night of formation in Roça. After some conflicts between allies, the participants of The Farm 13 look for new alliances at headquarters. They speculate on the nomination of Farmer Marina Ferrari, opine on the votes of fellow inmates and reveal their choices for open voting.

new alliances

Dayane Mello had a long conversation with Gui Araujo last Monday morning (8). The model revealed that she is far from Aline Mineiro and Rico Melquiades and that she wants to build new alliances in the game. The manager agreed with his colleague and said that it’s no one’s priority on the reality show.

During the chat, Dayane even revealed that the pedestrians wanted to vote for Sthefane, but the model disagreed with the nomination and said that Mileide Mihaile was her choice.

However, in the afternoon, Dayane talked to Mileide for them to resolve past disagreements. The duo revealed that they are willing to leave the conflicts behind and get closer to the reality show.

Dynho and MC Gui analyzed the pawn votes. “Their group will get together to vote for Sthefane,” revealed MC Gui about Aline, Rico and Valentina.

Farmer’s Indication

Aline, in turn, talked with Marina about Dayane’s attitudes in reality. The actress criticized a comment by the model during the TikTok Party and said she would walk away from the participant.

Later, in conversation with Aline and Rico, the influencer revealed that she has her speech ready to vote for Dayane.

Mileide decided to advise Marina on the game. “You’re the first one they’re going to throw at the stake,” the influencer snapped. The Farmer agreed with her colleague and said that she will act with her heart when nominating a pawn for the saloon.

Lampion of Power

After winning the Trial of Fire, Rico was also the subject of the contestants. “Now it’s gone sour,” said Sthefane. The peoa said that she believes she will be the most voted on at the headquarters and, with the Lampião do Poder in Rico’s hands, there is no way for her to get rid of the hot seat.

