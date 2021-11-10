New defense and improvisation in the wings move Santos by reaction against Bragantino – 11/10/2021

It is not new that the wings are a problem for Santos’ rearguard. With the embezzlement of Madson, who had been the main highlight of the team in recent weeks, the improvisations became the solution again. Peixe will go with two forwards in the wings to face Red Bull Bragantino, today (10), at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga will be responsible for speeding up the field. It will be the fourth time that coach Fábio Carille scales them in this way. In the other three, Peixe won four points, with a victory over Grêmio, a defeat by Atlético-MG and a draw with Sport. The duel with the Pernambucans, even, did not please the coach, who, from then on, had given up on this formation.

With the absence of Madson, who will serve automatic suspension, Carille had to resort to improvisation. As Pará is not a reliable player to lead the team to attack, the use of Marcos Guilherme as a resource is repeated. In his short time at Santos, he has already played on both sides of the attack, as a center forward, attacking midfielder, midfielder and right wing, becoming a wild card for coaches.

On the other side, improvisation happens twice. Taking advantage of the fact that Lucas Braga is an efficient scorer, he will act as a winger. Thus, Felipe Jonatan continues to play in midfield, where he started to pay more due to his good passing and finishing power.

Unpublished defender, again

This game system, however, is only possible because of the maintenance of a defender trio. To face Bragantino, an unprecedented lineup in defense will enter the field. Luiz Felipe and Kaiky have recovered from a muscle injury that kept them off the pitch for over two months and will play alongside Danilo Boza. Uruguayan Emiliano Velázquez, injured, leaves the team, as does Robson Reis, who returns to the bench.

The defense is another part of the team that has been giving Alvinegro commanders a headache. With the loss of Lucas Veríssimo, sold to Benfica after the Libertadores final in 2020, Kaiky took over the title alongside Luan Peres. With the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz, however, Luiz Felipe gained ground for being the best of the squad in the aerial game.

Kaiky was left out of the team for a short time, as Luan Peres ended up negotiating with Olympique de Marseille. He started to act alongside Luiz Felipe, but until the 15th of August, when he got injured. Wagner Leonardo, who was on loan at Náutico and was “repatriated” in a hurry, became the new holder. He played three times with Luiz Felipe, three with Robson Reis and once with Vinícius Balieiro, who is a midfielder by origin.

From the third game under the command of Fábio Carille, Santos started to act with a trio of defenders. In ten matches, Peixe only renounced this system in one, in the defeat by América-MG by 2-0 in Vila Belmiro. With the sector quite depleted, Velázquez and Danilo Boza were the athletes who most appeared. Wagner Leonardo, Balieiro and Robson Reis also worked in this system, which today has a new lineup.

These, however, are not the only news from Santos to face Bragantino. As Marcos Guilherme was moved to the right wing, his place in midfield was inherited by Gabriel Pirani, who has recovered from an injury. In attack, Diego Tardelli also returns to the team. He had been out of the derby against Palmeiras because of a virus, but resumes his position to play alongside Marinho, with Raniel returning to the reserves.

Datasheet

Santos x Red Bull Bragantino

Reason: 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: November 10, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

saints: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe and Kaiky; Marcos Guilherme, Zanocelo, Gabriel Pirani, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Braga; Marine and Tardelli. Technician: Fabio Carille

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Edimar; Jadsom, Ramires and Arthur; Helinho, Ytalo and Cuello. Technician: Maurice Barbieri.