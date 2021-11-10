New partial: Botafogo x Operário reaches 10,000 tickets sold

O Botafogo released another part of the sale of tickets for the game with the worker-PR, which will be held on Monday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the Serie B. The Botafogo comedian Marcelo Adnet warned that 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the match, which could be the access ticket.

1️⃣0️⃣ THOUSAND SOLD! Live the #GloriaDeSerCamisa7, join at https://t.co/EK7HUuFhnn and enjoy discounted tickets! 🔥⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KnGJxvqt2M — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) November 10, 2021

Read the game service below:

It’s time to fill our house and play together in pursuit of the biggest goal of the season! With a total load of 29,990 entries, they are available through the website botafogo.com.br/ingresso the check-in and sale of tickets for the duel between Botafogo x Operário, valid for the thirty-sixth round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, which will take place on Monday (15/11), at 4 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos. With promotion in the northern sector, tickets will cost from R$10 and members have special advantages.

ATTENTION! ONLY FANS WHO ARE UP TO DATE WITH THE RIO DE JANEIRO VACCINATION CALENDAR WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS THE STADIUM ON GAME DAY AND MEET ONE OF THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS:

Over 60 years old:

– 14 days after the 3rd dose of the vaccine (Vaccinated until 11/01/2021)

– 2 doses of vaccine + negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event

12 and 59 years old:

– 14 days after the single dose of the vaccine (Vaccinated until 11/01/2021)

– 14 days after the 2 doses of the vaccine (Vaccinated until 11/01/2021)

– 1 dose of vaccine + negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event

Children under 12 with:

– Negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event

The test will be mandatory for anyone who took the second, third or single dose less than 14 days before departure.

Important: Fans who are not up to date with the vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro will automatically be UNABLE to access the game even with the antigen test.

GAME SERVICE:

Load available: 29,990 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

Tickets will be sold until 16:00 on Monday (11/15).

There will be no sale at physical stations, but fans will be able to pick up the ticket at one of the physical points indicated.

Opening of the gates: 2 pm

AVAILABLE SECTORS:

North, Lower East, Lower West, West Sector Box and Tribune

(The Upper East and South sectors are blocked)

TICKETS VALUES:

NORTH SECTOR – PROMOTIONAL VALUE (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR)

Full – BRL 20

Half – BRL 10

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$10

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$10

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY EAST SECTOR)

Full – BRL 60

Half – BRL 30

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody loves like us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$30

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$30

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$30

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY WEST SECTOR)

Full – BRL 100

Half – BRL 50

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$35

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$50

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$50

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$50

*Only active fan members whose “2020 Season Package” has been fully paid will be able to check-in.

COURT OF HONOR

Integer – R$360

Half – BRL 210

Owner-partners and fans of all plans pay half price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included.

TICKET WITHDRAWAL

To facilitate the fans’ logistics and avoid discomfort that may occur involving the digital ticket, the supporter may withdraw the ticket for that match at one of the physical stations indicated by the Club.

ATTENTION! INFORMATION ABOUT PHYSICAL STATIONS AND HOURS OF OPERATION FOR WITHDRAWAL WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY.

VACCINE PROOF

Proof of completion of the complete vaccination cycle will be exclusively digital. For this, it is essential, in addition to the purchase of the ticket, the upload of proof of vaccination on the website indicated by the Club.

ATTENTION! THE LINK FOR VACCINAL EVIDENCE WILL BE RELEASED SOON.

PERFORMING THE ANTIGEN TEST

Based on Decree 49,692 of October 26, 2021, access will be allowed for people who are up to date with the vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro and have a complete vaccination cycle or upon presentation of the negative antigen/PCR test carried out in up to 48 hours before the event. (If you are not up to date with the vaccination schedule, the fans will be disabled even with the test performed).

The tests must be carried out, preferably, in the network of accredited laboratories or in laboratories indicated by the club.

ATTENTION! THE LIST OF LABORATORIES TO PERFORM THE TEST WILL BE RELEASED SOON.

* Tests will only be accepted with mandatory notification to the RNDS.

HALF ENTRY

According to Law No. 12.933, of December 26, 2013, and Law No. 3364, of January 7, 2000, half-price is the right for students, young people from 12 to 21 years old, low-income young people registered in the Registry The only one for Social Programs of the Federal Government, teachers from the municipal public education system and PNE companions.

To make the purchase, it will be mandatory to upload the document that proves the Complete Vaccination Cycle or negative antigen test (Covid-19) on the VEUS website + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of purchase and at the time of access to the Stadium.

FREE

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law who comply with the requirements for access to the Stadium, must redeem the gratuity, exclusively, on the days defined for online ticket exchange at physical exchange points. Information and dates will be released shortly.

To carry out the withdrawal, it will be mandatory to present the document that proves the Complete Vaccination cycle or negative antigen test (Covid-19) carried out at the VEUS laboratory network within 48 hours before the event + the official document with photo that proves the benefit upon pick-up and upon accessing the Stadium (The benefit is limited to 10% of the charge).

WEARING FANS

There will be no sale and place for the visiting fans in this match.

PARKING

The Norte 1 car park, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1:00 pm and will cost R$40.00. Camisa 7 Partners and Owner-Partners have a discount and pay only R$20.00. Payment will be made on time and closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.