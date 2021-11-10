Newly hired as a coach, Xavi creates 10 rules for Barcelona players

New coach code includes arriving early to training, not sleeping late on the eve of a game, and imposition of a fine for indiscipline

Reproduction/ Twitter @fcbarcelona_br Xavi had his first day on the job this Tuesday, the 9th.



Trying to get back on the season, the Barcelona will undergo a reformulation with the arrival of Xavi as a coach. According to the newspaper Ás, the newly arrived coach imposed 10 restrictive rules for the culé cast on the first day of work this Tuesday, 9th, ranging from food to training and departures on days prior to the games. A similar decision was taken by the former coach of Chelsea, Frank Lampard, by taking over the English team. Check out all Xavi’s rules below:

1. Players must arrive an hour and a half before practice

Barcelona training starts at 11am every day and in earlier times players could arrive half an hour or twenty minutes earlier. Now, everyone needs to arrive 90 minutes in advance to prepare better and have time to make a leisurely breakfast.

2 – Commission will have to arrive two hours before training

To set a good example, Xavi wants the technical team to arrive two hours before the CT Ciudad Esportiva Joan Gamper with the aim that, when the players arrive, everything will be ready for the training session.

3 – Meals will be made at the Training Center

Starting this Tuesday, 9th, all players in the main team will need to eat in the cafeteria of the Blaugrana facilities under the care of the club’s nutritionists. According to the new coach, a correct diet can prevent injuries and improve fitness.

4 – Fines for indiscipline will be applied

Fines imposed for minor, serious and very serious faults in Luis Enrique’s time will return to the team. Xavi believes players know what they have and don’t do. This is not a new initiative at the club. When the midfielder was coached by Rijkaard and when Pep Guardiola assumed the team were also imposed strict codes of conduct that bore fruit.

5 – Progressive sanctions

The application of fines will be as follows: if the player is late once, he will pay the lighter penalty of 100 euros (BRL 635), the second penalty would be 200 euros (BRL 1,271), but in the third the amount would rise to 400 (BRL 2,542), so on. Information from the newspaper Ás shows that some athletes from Luis Enrique’s time owed 6,000 euros in fines in a single season.

6 – 48 hours before the games, you can’t be late at home

Two days before any departure it is forbidden to arrive at home after midnight. The idea is that the players are in the best conditions possible and one of the non-negotiable requirements is to lead an orderly life.

7 – Meritocracy

Those who train better are those who are more committed to their work and able to start as a starter in matches. The rest will stay in the bank or, in the worst case, will not be called up.

8 – Control of extra-field activities

Players can do activities other than football, but if these interfere with performance, they will have to be supervised by the coaching staff. The player may not take private plane trips of several hours during the season without the coach’s permission.

9 – Risky activities are prohibited

Surfing or riding an electric bike are types of activities that cannot be performed by athletes from Barcelona. This type of practice is considered a very serious breach and would be passed on to the club’s legal department as a flagrant breach of contract.

10 – Keeping a good image

Finally, the coach wants the players to be the first to set an example with the good image of the club, empathizing with the fans. Reprehensible attitudes are prohibited. During trips, they must comply with the rules of conduct and encourage Barcelona at all times.