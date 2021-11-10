Newspaper lists 5 technicians who can replace pressed Solskjaer at Old Trafford

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increasingly pressured by Manchester United’s results, newspapers in England point out which coaches would be in the club’s sights to try to save the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under pressure in command of the Manchester United, that at no time demonstrate intention to change command, but that doesn’t stop the press in England from analyzing possible Norwegian substitutes in Old Trafford.

This Tuesday (9), the newspaper Manchester Evening News, which closely covers the day to day of United, listed five candidates for Solskjaer’s post. Four of them are employed, according to one in the Premier League, and only one free on the market: Zinedine Zidane.

The first is Brendan Rodgers. Two and a half years ago in Leicester City, the Northern Irish has already been aired as potential successor to Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, but entered the radar of United managers, which could shorten his passage at King Power Stadium.

Another quoted is Mauricio Pochettino, who, although employed in the PSG, does not have that many supporters for the current work in Paris. the argentinian came to be in the crosshairs of United between 2018 and 2020, but the English club preferred to bet on Solskjaer.

One more from the list is erik ten hag, a Dutchman who enchants Europe for the football of the Ajax. According to the newspaper, the only problem with the negotiation is that the United would have to wait for the end of the season, as a departure of Ten Hag from Ajax now seems unlikely.

Like the others, another name always mentioned is that of Zinedine Zidane. Second favorite at bookmakers in England, the Frenchman has been without a club since leaving the Real Madrid, in June, but never shown such interest in working in the Premier League.

Finally, whoever closes the relationship is the most surprising name: Ralph Rangnick. At 63, the German, who almost took over the Milan recently works as a manager at Lokomotiv Moscow. You can either take on the role of coach or sporting director at Old Trafford.